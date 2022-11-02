Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.