Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

