Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

