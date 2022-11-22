 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

