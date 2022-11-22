Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Not as much activity as yesterday, but snow will still be around today. Looking dry for Thursday, but still cold and windy. Find out how much more snow is expected and what it's going to feel like here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Davenport could s…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…