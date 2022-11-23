Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Davenport, IA
