 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Davenport, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News