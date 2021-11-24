 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

