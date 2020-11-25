 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

