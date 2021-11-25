 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

