Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

