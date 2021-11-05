Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA
