Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.