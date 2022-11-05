 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

