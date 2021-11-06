Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 de…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.