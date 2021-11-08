 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

