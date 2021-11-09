Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Davenport, IA
