Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Davenport, IA
