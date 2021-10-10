 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

