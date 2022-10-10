Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It will be a warm day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
