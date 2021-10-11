Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'l…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. There is…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of …
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Sunday. The …