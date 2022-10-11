Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Davenport. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.