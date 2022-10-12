Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
