Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.