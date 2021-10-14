 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

