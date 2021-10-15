 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

