Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Rain with one cold front this morning and more rain with a second cold front early this evening. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
A little warmer today, but a cold front late this afternoon will bring showers back to the area and cool us down again for Saturday. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers, but a better chance for Friday evening. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Feeling great this afternoon! Sunny skies during the day, but clouds will increase tonight and rain will make a comeback on Tuesday. Find out when showers and storms are most likely here.
