Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

