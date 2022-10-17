Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.