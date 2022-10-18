Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Davenport, IA
