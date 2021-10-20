The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.