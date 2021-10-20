 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News