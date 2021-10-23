 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

