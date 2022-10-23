Davenport will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Rain with one cold front this morning and more rain with a second cold front early this evening. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
The warming trend continues today and we'll get even warmer this weekend. The wind isn't going away though and it looks like rain will make a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.