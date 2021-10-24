 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News