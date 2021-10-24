Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Davenport, IA
