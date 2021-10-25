Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Plan…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Davenport…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.