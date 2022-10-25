Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain with one cold front this morning and more rain with a second cold front early this evening. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
The warming trend continues today and we'll get even warmer this weekend. The wind isn't going away though and it looks like rain will make a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It …
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thundersto…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see …
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.