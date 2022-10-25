 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

