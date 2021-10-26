 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

