Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Plan…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of s…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Davenport…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mp…