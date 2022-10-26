Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.