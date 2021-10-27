 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

