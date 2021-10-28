 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

