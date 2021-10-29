 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

