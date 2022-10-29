Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA
