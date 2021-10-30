Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Davenport, IA
