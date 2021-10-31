Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 9…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 de…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.