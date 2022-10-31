Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
