Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
- Updated
Scattered showers this weekend weren't enough to put a dent in the region's drought, according to the National Weather Service.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Davenport's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day tom…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…