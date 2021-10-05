 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News