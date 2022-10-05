Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.