The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but showers will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when rain will start and when it will peak in our latest forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in the Quad Cities area. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
According to poweroutage.us, more than 272,000 were without power in Florida Tuesday morning, compared to more than 342,000 in the dark in Puerto Rico.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…