Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

