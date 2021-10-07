Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'l…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. …
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
- Updated
Scattered showers this weekend weren't enough to put a dent in the region's drought, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks will see warm temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…