Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

