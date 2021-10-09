 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

