Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.